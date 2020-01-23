Progress Software Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the software maker on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Progress Software has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progress Software to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

