Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.7 million.Progress Software also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.69-0.71 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 927,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,587. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

