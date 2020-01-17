Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.25 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

