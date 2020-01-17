Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Progress Software stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 948,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

