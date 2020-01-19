Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,280. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.