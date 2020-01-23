Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $45.63, but opened at $49.06. Progress Software shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 49,029 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Progress Software by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

See Also: Balance Sheet