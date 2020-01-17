Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.22 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.

PRGS traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 948,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,587. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

