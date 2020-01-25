Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 504,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,850. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

