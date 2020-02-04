Progressive Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Progressive stock opened at $80.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Progressive by 44.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $676,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

