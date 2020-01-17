Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Short Interest Update

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Progressive by 44.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,627. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

