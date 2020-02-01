Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $81.42, but opened at $80.81. Progressive shares last traded at $80.62, with a volume of 1,482,808 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 104.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 24.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: What is a resistance level?