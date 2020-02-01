Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $80.81, 5,228,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,510,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Prudential PLC raised its position in Progressive by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 42.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

