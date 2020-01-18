Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 6.9%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $31.03, 1,295,078 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 981,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, insider Peter Anevski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $904,000.00. Also, EVP Karin Ajmani sold 384,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $6,293,809.17. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,933,004 shares of company stock worth $32,258,136.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

