Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.67-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.67-3.75 EPS.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

