Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.38

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.38 and last traded at $95.46, with a volume of 55262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks