Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prologis have outperformed its industry in the past year. In early January, the company completed its buyout of warehouse owner Industrial Property Trust Inc. (IPT) in an all-cash deal worth $4 billion, including debt, from Black Creek Group. The transaction will boost Prologis' presence in strategic markets across the United States, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle and New Jersey. Further, it indicates Prologis’ efforts to bank on growth opportunities amid healthy operating fundamentals in the industrial real estate markets. Given its balance-sheet strength, the company remains well poised to capitalize on this favorable trend. However, higher supply in future will impact rent and occupancy growth. Any protectionist trade policies will add to the company’s woes.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLD. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.18.

PLD opened at $94.27 on Monday. Prologis has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

