Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, 3,560 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

About Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF)

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 200 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 36.0 million square feet (3.3 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

