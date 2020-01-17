ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Shares Up 19.7%

Shares of ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) shot up 19.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, 90,822 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 293% from the average session volume of 23,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Beacon Securities upped their price objective on ProntoForms from C$0.85 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54.

In related news, Director James Norman Davies sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,400. Also, insider Mercantil Colpatria S.A. sold 2,214,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$1,204,777.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,013,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,535,118.24.

ProntoForms Company Profile (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

See Also: Market Indexes