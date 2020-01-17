Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Bhagwat Swaroop Sells 5,000 Shares

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bhagwat Swaroop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00.

Shares of PFPT opened at $125.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.68. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFPT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 714.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

