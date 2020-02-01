Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.83.

PFPT stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.81. 2,564,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,376.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)