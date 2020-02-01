Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.33 million.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.42-1.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,692. Proofpoint has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

