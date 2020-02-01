Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.83.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.86.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,407.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

