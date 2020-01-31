Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Proofpoint updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.42-1.48 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.29 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average of $120.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

