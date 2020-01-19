Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFPT. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.95 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,297,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after acquiring an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,532,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?