Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and Scpharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SCPH) Head-To-Head Review

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scpharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scpharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scpharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Given Scpharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scpharmaceuticals is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Scpharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Scpharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scpharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scpharmaceuticals N/A -40.34% -31.05% Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -1,615.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scpharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scpharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.44 million ($1.59) -3.81 Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Scpharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scpharmaceuticals beats Propanc Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. Its product pipeline also includes scCeftriaxone, an antibiotic to treat infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative organisms; and scCarbapenem program, an antibiotic for treating infections caused by gram-negative organisms. The company has a development agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to incorporate SmartDose drug delivery system with Furoscix. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. The company's lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. has a research collaboration with University of Jaén to commence the POP1 joint drug discovery program. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.