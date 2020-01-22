Propel Funeral Partners (ASX:PFP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Propel Funeral Partners Ltd (ASX:PFP) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.56 ($2.52) and last traded at A$3.54 ($2.51), 72,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.52 ($2.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $350.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25.

Propel Funeral Partners Company Profile (ASX:PFP)

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care related services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; arranging and conducting a funeral; cremation; burial; and memorialization activities. The company owns and operates 108 properties, including 24 cremation facilities and 7 cemeteries.

