Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $220.00

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.83), with a volume of 3068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.83).

The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 million and a PE ratio of 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 202.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.40.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

