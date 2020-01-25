Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.02). Propetro reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.39 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. AltaCorp Capital cut Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.52.

PUMP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,676,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Propetro has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Propetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com