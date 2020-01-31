Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on PUMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.52.

Shares of PUMP opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. Propetro has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.39 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Propetro will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

