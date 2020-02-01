ProQR Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,829% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

PRQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $383.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.40.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

