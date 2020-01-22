Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Shares Up 6%

Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77, 19,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 11,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash logistics and cash management, and other outsourced services to financial institutions, retailers, government agencies and central banks, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations worldwide. The company's services include local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, such as jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidence.

