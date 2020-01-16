ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.14, approximately 168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0274 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices