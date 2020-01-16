ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $40.89, 12,037 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter.

