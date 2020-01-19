ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Shares Down 0.3%

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.03, 127 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares RAFI Long/Short’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.74% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

