ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.61

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 64124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

