ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Trading Down 0.4%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.52 and last traded at $36.74, 13,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 256,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1381 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from ProShares Short Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

