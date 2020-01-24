ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.28

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 2866100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SH. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,620,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,556,000 after buying an additional 691,603 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

