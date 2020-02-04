ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:EMSH) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:EMSH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2177 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

EMSH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. 633 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.36 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?