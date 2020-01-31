ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Share Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.12

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and traded as low as $64.72. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 1,910,450 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVXY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $562,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,471,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 106,639 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,558,000.

