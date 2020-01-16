ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Shares Up 0%

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $60.10, 205 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Basic Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UYM)

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

