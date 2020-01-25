ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.64, approximately 4,057,299 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,699,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

