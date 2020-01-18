ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.18 and last traded at $73.18, 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.4843 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra High Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $5.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra High Yield stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 259.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 26.24% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?