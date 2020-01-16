ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.95 and last traded at $42.95, approximately 20 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.79% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?