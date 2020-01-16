ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.51 and last traded at $62.15, approximately 11,093 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 125,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1,701.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIB)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

