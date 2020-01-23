ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.80

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.80 and last traded at $134.61, with a volume of 34270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.27.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0499 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

