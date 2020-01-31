ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) were down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $30.00, approximately 532,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 363,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 1,280.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

