ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.35

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.35 and traded as high as $43.45. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0811 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 24.46% of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LTL)

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?