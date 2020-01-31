ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price were down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.37, approximately 24,215,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 18,563,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 334.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 144,593 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,397,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 291.5% in the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 40,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 30,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

