ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.40 and last traded at $54.40, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) by 517.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 57.83% of ProShares Ultra Yen worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

