ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) dropped 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.91 and last traded at $119.97, approximately 1,345,804 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 589,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

